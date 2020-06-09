New Prince Philip photo with Queen marks Duke's 99th birthday

Buckingham Palace has released a new photograph of Prince Philip and the Queen to mark his 99th birthday on Wednesday.

The Duke of Edinburgh is pictured with his wife of 72 years in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.

The Duke was moved there in March, where he has remained with the Queen throughout the lockdown.

The public last saw him on camera on Christmas Eve when he was discharged from King Edward VII Hospital in central London.

The Duke had been treated there for four nights for an undisclosed condition.

Since retiring in 2017, the Duke has spent most of his time in a cottage known as Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate - but given his advanced years he was helicoptered to Windsor as the coronavirus outbreak began to take hold.

Despite his long life - he was born in Corfu, Greece on 10 June 1921 - Prince Philip is not yet the oldest royal in British history.