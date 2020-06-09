New Prince Philip photo with Queen marks Duke's 99th birthday
Buckingham Palace has released a new photograph of Prince Philip and the Queen to mark his 99th birthday on Wednesday.
The Duke of Edinburgh is pictured with his wife of 72 years in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle.
The Duke was moved there in March, where he has remained with the Queen throughout the lockdown.
The public last saw him on camera on Christmas Eve when he was discharged from King Edward VII Hospital in central London.
The Duke had been treated there for four nights for an undisclosed condition.
Since retiring in 2017, the Duke has spent most of his time in a cottage known as Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate - but given his advanced years he was helicoptered to Windsor as the coronavirus outbreak began to take hold.
Despite his long life - he was born in Corfu, Greece on 10 June 1921 - Prince Philip is not yet the oldest royal in British history.
He has yet to surpass the age of 101 reached by Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.
And even she was beaten by the Queen's aunt, Princess Alice, the Duchess of Gloucester (the wife of King George V's third son Prince Henry) who lived until the age of 102.
Despite rumours about the Duke's health in recent months, he looks well - wearing a tie of the Household Division, the Queen's 7 Guards' Regiments in the British Army.
The most recent photograph of the Duke was taken on Monday 1 June.
It was from Windsor, that the Queen made two nationwide broadcasts during the lockdown - once on the coronavirus pandemic and again for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.
The Queen has also been photographed there riding a horse, a fell pony called Fern.
Given their vulnerable ages, the Queen and the Duke are being cared for by a small coterie of staff.
The author Phil Dampier, who has written many books about Prince Philip, says around two dozen courtiers at Windsor take it in turns to look after the couple on a three-week rotation - and they isolate themselves before re-starting their new shifts.
The Queen will celebrate her official birthday this weekend.
The occasion, which was historically moved to the summer months because of the British weather, is usually commemorated by the Trooping the Colour ceremony along The Mall to Buckingham Palace.
This year it has been cancelled because of coronavirus but the British Army plans to put on a small parade at Windsor.
It's thought the Queen might attend in person.