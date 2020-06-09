North Korea vows to sever communications with the south

North Korea says it will cut off all communication channels with South Korea as it escalates pressure on Seoul for failing to stop activists floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

The North’s Korean Central News Agency said it would be “the first step of the determination to completely shut down all contact means with south Korea and get rid of unnecessary things”.

KNCA said all cross-border communication lines would be cut off on Tuesday at noon local time.

“The South Korean authorities connived at the hostile acts against (North Korea) by the riff-raff, while trying to dodge heavy responsibility with nasty excuses,” KCNA said.

In recent days, North Korea has increasingly expressed its anger over the leafleting by threatening to permanently shut down a liaison office with South Korea and a jointly run factory park, and to nullify a 2018 inter-Korean tension-reduction agreement.