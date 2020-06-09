- ITV Report
UK Coronavirus death toll rises by 286 to 40,883
The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by 286, with the total number of fatalities now at 40,883.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DoH) released the figures on Tuesday afternoon but apply to the UK as of 5pm on Monday.
On Monday, the DoH announced the death toll increased by just 55 – the lowest rise since March – although there is often a lag in reporting figures during and just after the weekend.
Due to this lag, figures released on a Tuesday are often higher.
While the government's figures on coronavirus deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community are at just under 41,000, figures from the Office for National Statistics, National Records of Scotland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Authority suggest that the true death toll across the UK is now at just under 52,000.
The government records deaths where coronavirus is given as the cause of death, but the figure of 51,089 comes from all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.
England
A further 129 people have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing England’s death toll to 27,618.
Those who died included two aged between 20 and 39, two between 40 and 59, 38 between 60 and 79 and the remaining 87 were aged 80 or above.
Scotland
A total of 2,422 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by seven from 2,415 on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said.
This is the first rise in deaths in Scotland since Saturday but Ms Sturgeon said there is always a “weekend lag” in reported deaths.
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said 15,653 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 14 from 15,639 the day before.
There are 1,011 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 31.
Of these patients, 21 were in intensive care, a decrease of three.
Northern Ireland
No new deaths with coronavirus have been reported in Northern Ireland, leaving the total recorded by the Department of Health – a tally primarily including hospital deaths – at 537.
There have been another three confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total recorded since the outbreak began to 4,805.
Wales
Public Health Wales said a further nine people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,410.
Another 42 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 14,480.
