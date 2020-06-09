UK Coronavirus death toll rises by 286 to 40,883

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by 286, with the total number of fatalities now at 40,883.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DoH) released the figures on Tuesday afternoon but apply to the UK as of 5pm on Monday.

On Monday, the DoH announced the death toll increased by just 55 – the lowest rise since March – although there is often a lag in reporting figures during and just after the weekend.

Due to this lag, figures released on a Tuesday are often higher.

While the government's figures on coronavirus deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community are at just under 41,000, figures from the Office for National Statistics, National Records of Scotland and Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Authority suggest that the true death toll across the UK is now at just under 52,000.

The government records deaths where coronavirus is given as the cause of death, but the figure of 51,089 comes from all deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate.