UK retailers suffer ‘another month of struggle’ in May amid lockdown

UK retailers suffered “another month of struggle” in May as shops reported their second-worst sales decline due to the coronavirus lockdown, according to new figures.

The BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor for May revealed that total sales dived 5.9% for the month.

However, it said this represented a slight slowdown in decline from April, which remains the worst month on record for UK retailers.

Many high street stores remained closed throughout the month, although some stores, such as homeware retailers, were given the go-ahead to reopen during the month.

Remaining non-essential retailers will be able to welcome customers again from June 15.

The monitor revealed that like-for-like retail sales – which include online sales but not those for temporarily closed stores – increased by 7.9% in May.

In-store sales for non-food items dived by 50.3% over the three months to May, it revealed.