Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – June 9

What the papers say – June 9 Photo:

Developments in the Madeleine McCann case and conflicting accounts from US investigators and the Duke of York are among the stories dominating the papers.

The Daily Mirror cites German prosecutors as saying they have “some evidence” Madeleine is dead.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail and The Independent cover the Duke of York’s involvement with US prosecutors investigating Jeffrey Epstein.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times reports Home Secretary Priti Patel wants “thugs” who toppled slave trader Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol to “face justice”, while the i warns Cecil Rhodes’s Oxford monument may be the next to go.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is drawing up plans to “reduce tensions and address fury over disproportionate police action against black and minority ethnic people”, says The Guardian.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Returning to Ms Patel, Metro reports Britain’s new 14-day quarantine rule is “Priti pointless” and “will harm business”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“Schools may remain shut beyond September”, cautions The Daily Telegraph, while the Daily Express quotes Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying Covid-19 is “in retreat” but the UK cannot risk a second wave of infections.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

BP will cut 10,000 jobs, reports the Financial Times, as its new chief executive aims for a “leaner” company.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And television personality Scarlett Moffatt claims in the Daily Star that pigeons are really drones and the Government spies on the public via mobile phones.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.