- ITV Report
'Support bubbles': People living alone allowed overnight stays with one other household in England from Saturday
People living alone will be allowed to meet with one other household from Saturday, the prime minister has announced in an attempt to make lockdown less lonely and more bearable.
Boris Johnson said single adult households will be able form a “support bubble” with one other household and act as if they all live together, meaning they will not have to observe social distancing rules.
It means the two-metre rule will be bypassed for those within a “bubble” and even overnight stays will be permitted.
Once a single adult household has formed a bubble, it must remain exclusive, meaning people will not be allowed to swap which household they meet with.
The rule also applies to single parents with children under 18.
If any member of a bubble develops coronavirus symptoms, they must all follow self-isolation rules.
The person with symptoms must stay indoors for seven days, while all others will need to quarantine for 14 days.
The prime minister said the change was being made to "support those who are particularly lonely as a result of lockdown measures".
"It is a targeted intervention to limit the most harmful effects of the current social restrictions," he added.
It means elderly who live alone will be able meet with one of their children, while single parents could form a bubble with their parents in order to share childcare.
Couples who live apart will finally be allowed to be within two metres of each other and spend the night together.
But Mr Johnson warned this new freedom is "emphatically" not designed for people who do not live alone to start meeting inside other people’s homes.
He said that "remains against the law".
There’s no limit on how far someone can travel to meet another household, but the rule only applies in England meaning people will not be able to cross borders within the UK.
Those shielding are advised to continue doing so and should not meet other people.
The update follows the announcement that zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas will join some non-essential retail shops in reopening on June 15.
Mr Johnson is speaking just hours after being accused by Labour leader Keir Starmer of "flailing around, trying to blame others" over the U-turn on the reopening of schools.
The government's ambition was that primary schools could also fully reopen on June 15, however it was announced on Tuesday that plan had been abandoned.
Despite the government conceding it was too early to open schools, Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier insisted it would be safe to go shopping at non-essential retail stores when they reopen on Monday.
Pubs, restaurants and bars, which will not be allowed to reopen before July 4, will welcome speculation that the two metre rule could soon be reduced to one metre.
At Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson said the rule was under constant review and as the incidence of coronavirus declined “the statistical likelihood of being infected – no matter how close or far you are from somebody who may or may not have coronavirus – goes down”.
Mr Johnson is under pressure to reduce the distance in order to help businesses reopen amid concerns about the economic impact of the restriction.