'Support bubbles': People living alone allowed overnight stays with one other household in England from Saturday

People living alone will be allowed to meet with one other household from Saturday, the prime minister has announced in an attempt to make lockdown less lonely and more bearable.

Boris Johnson said single adult households will be able form a “support bubble” with one other household and act as if they all live together, meaning they will not have to observe social distancing rules.

It means the two-metre rule will be bypassed for those within a “bubble” and even overnight stays will be permitted.

Once a single adult household has formed a bubble, it must remain exclusive, meaning people will not be allowed to swap which household they meet with.

The rule also applies to single parents with children under 18.

If any member of a bubble develops coronavirus symptoms, they must all follow self-isolation rules.

The person with symptoms must stay indoors for seven days, while all others will need to quarantine for 14 days.