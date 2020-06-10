Campaign for ‘countrywide thank you’ to coronavirus helpers on NHS’s birthday

People are being encouraged to celebrate the NHS’s birthday and thank key workers and neighbours for their support during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter, influential figures including the head of NHS England Sir Simon Stevens and the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Rev Justin Welby have voiced their support for making July 5 – the 72nd anniversary of the service – an official day to pay tribute to those who have helped throughout the crisis.

The letter, compiled by the Together coalition, says: “We all owe a debt of gratitude to the nurses, doctors, physios, porters, cleaners, and countless others who have delivered for patients and their families along with all those in the care sector.

“But we are also hugely grateful to the shop workers, transport staff, delivery drivers, teachers, refuse collectors, farmers, armed service personnel and other key workers who have kept the country going.”