CrossFit founder Greg Glassman resigns as CEO after controversial George Floyd tweet

CrossFit founder Greg Glassman has stepped down as CEO for his controversial joke he sent comparing George Floyd to coronavirus. Responding to a tweet by research firm Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation which said racism and discrimination was a public health issue, Glassman replied “It’s FLOYD-19”. The tweet was designed to be a play on words of Covid-19, the name of the coronavirus disease which has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Mr Glassman also called an affiliate “delusional” for asking why CrossFit had been silent on the killing of Floyd by police in Minneapolis. He was also critical of the coronavirus lockdown, adding: "Your failed model quarantined us and now you're going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd's brutal murder sparked riots nationally. "Quarantine alone is 'accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.' Thanks!"

Following the funeral of Mr Floyd, Mr Glassman acknowledged he had caused a “rift” in the CrossFit community and that he would be stepping aside from his $4bn (£3.1bn) brand. He said: "I'm stepping down as CEO of CrossFit, and I have decided to retire. On Saturday I created a rift in the CrossFit community and unintentionally hurt many of its members."

What’s the fallout been? A host of sponsors, athletes and gyms have cut ties or distanced themselves with the CrossFit leadership. Reebok ended its exclusive ten-year deal as the main supplier of the sport.

The sportswear giant said in a statement: “Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. “Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ.”

Rogue, a main supplier of CrossFit equipment and the official supplier of the CrossFit Games, distanced itself from the remarks. The brand stated that the Rogue Invitational will remove the CrossFit logo from the 2020 online event. They also said it will work with the CrossFit Games leadership to determine the “best path forward,” and will fulfil equipment obligations through the 2020 season in order to support the greater CrossFit community. And professional CrossFit athlete Rich Froning, who has won the CrossFit Games four times, and CrossFit Games champion Tia-Clair Toomey distanced themselves from the brand. Other CrossFit Athletes including last year’s second place competitor, Noah Ohlsen, announced he would not compete in this year’s games.