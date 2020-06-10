Democrats seek investigation over DC protester clearing

Three Democratic lawmakers are asking federal watchdogs to investigate whether US Park Police broke any laws in clearing demonstrators from the square in front of the White House last week. The request was made in a letter to Interior Department inspector general Mark Lee Greenblatt. Officials were in the early stages of reviewing the request, said department spokeswoman Nancy DiPaolo. Park Police and other security forces lobbed chemical agents and punched and clubbed demonstrators and journalists in clearing Lafayette Square near the White House on June 1, as protests surged around the country following the killing of George Floyd in police custody.

Donald Trump in his now infamous photo opportunity in front of St John’s church Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

Trump administration officials have denied federal forces were making way for President Donald Trump to stage photos in front of a church nearby. The request for an investigation was made by Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raul Grijalva of Arizona, and Committee Vice Chair, Representative Debra Haaland of New Mexico. “The First Amendment rights to free speech, peaceful assembly, and free press are the building blocks of all other rights,” the three lawmakers said. “Any actions by the Park Police to muzzle these rights is an affront to all Americans and should be swiftly addressed.” US Park Police – a force of several hundred officers under the Interior Department’s National Park Service – is responsible for law enforcement at Lafayette Square, at the Statue of Liberty in New York, and at a small number of other heavily visited federal sites.

A line of police move demonstrators away before the president’s walk Credit: Alex Brandon/AP