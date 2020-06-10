Father and son fight extradition to Japan in Carlos Ghosn case

A father and son accused of smuggling ex-Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box are fighting their extradition to the country, arguing their act is not a crime there.

Michael and Peter Taylor are wanted in Japan on allegations that they helped Mr Ghosn flee the country in December while he was out on bail and awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations.

But lawyers for the Taylors said in a legal document filed on Monday that “bail jumping” is not a crime in Japan and, therefore, helping someone evade their bail conditions is not a crime either.

The attorneys accused US authorities of “attempting to transform Japanese law to criminalise the act of helping someone engage in an act that is not itself criminal”.

“Japan has never prosecuted anyone, including Ghosn, for ‘escaping’ bail conditions,” they wrote.

“To the contrary, in the wake of Ghosn’s departure from Japan, numerous news articles have reported on the fact that what Mr Ghosn did was not a crime.”