- ITV Report
-
Floods in China leave at least 12 dead and force hundreds of thousands from their homes
At least 12 people have died in floods in south and central China that have forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.
About 228,000 people have sought emergency shelter due to the flooding in a week, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.
The floods were estimated to have cost more than $500 million with more than 1,000 homes destroyed.
The southern region of Guangxi, where six people are thought to have died and one missing has been particularly badly hit, along with the Hunan province to the north where seven people were recorded dead and one person believed missing.
Seasonal flooding generally causes heavy damage each year in the lower regions of China’s major river systems, particularly those of the Yangtze and the Pearl to the south.
Authorities have built dams in a bid to reduce the flooding, most notably the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze.
China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost three million homes were destroyed.