In Pictures: The Duke of Edinburgh’s long life of public service

The Duke of Edinburgh celebrates his 99th birthday on Wednesday.

To mark the special occasion, Buckingham Palace released a photograph of Prince Philip, standing next to the Queen in the sunshine at Windsor Castle, where he has been staying in lockdown to mark his milestone birthday.

The portrait was the first public image of the duke for nearly six months – he was last seen leaving hospital on Christmas Eve.

As the Duke of Edinburgh celebrates his 99th birthday, we take a look back at a long life of public service in pictures.