Thousands of jobs lost as Monsoon and Frankie & Benny's closes sites

Thousands of jobs in the retail and hospitality sectors are set to go. Credit: PA/Google Maps

Thousands of jobs in the retail and hospitality sectors are set to go, as three chain brands announce cuts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Monsoon Accessorize has entered administration, putting more than 500 jobs at risk. And up to 3,000 jobs are on the line with the owner of Frankie and Benny’s announcing it will close 125 of its sites across the country.

Restaurants have been closed for months owing to lockdown restrictions. Credit: PA

The Restaurant Group said it was seeking approval from its landlords for a deal that would let it reduce the number of restaurants it runs, and negotiate lower rents for many of those left over. Bosses said the hospitality industry was facing “well documented” problems, after the coronavirus pandemic forced many in the sector to close their doors. If landlords approve the deal, known as a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), it will leave the firm’s leisure arm with about 160 sites. It will also allow it to exit about 25 restaurants which have already been closed.

Monsoon is a highly recognised name on British high streets. Credit: Google Maps

Monsoon expects to make 545 staff redundant as it closes 35 stores, despite their founder Peter Simon buying the business out of administration almost immediately. However, the deal will transfer around 450 jobs to Adena Brands, owned by Mr Simon, which has promised to inject £15 million into the business to allow the remaining stores to stay open. Mr Simon will try to renegotiate with landlords to get a better deal on the remaining 162 store leases He will hope to save as many as 100 stores and 2,300 jobs. Tony Wright, joint administrator and partner at FRP, said: “We had to move quickly and decisively to secure the future of Monsoon and Accessorize, as many jobs as possible and the presence of these two iconic brands on the UK high street. “After assessing a range of options this deal achieves those goals with least disruption to the business in an already challenging retail environment. “We are now committed to working with Adena Brands as they enter talks with landlords to agree future terms across their store portfolio and look to transfer more jobs to the buyer. “We’ll also be working with the Redundancy Payments Service to support all affected employees through this difficult time.”

93 jobs at Quiz clothing stores are at risk. Credit: Google Maps