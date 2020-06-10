'There's nowt to do': Middlesbrough community hit hard by coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has been particularly cruel to the young.

There are no furlough payments in careers which haven’t yet begun.

You can’t work from home in a job you haven’t yet got.

And in places where opportunities for young people are already few, the closure of schools and colleges and the suspension of so much economic activity seem to have lessened still further the chances of getting on.

There are stubbornly high unemployment rates in Middlesbrough.

The same goes for child poverty.

And yet I found no lack of ambition among the young people I met on the Pallister Park housing estate.