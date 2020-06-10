New powers to crack down on cycle lane misuse by motorists

It is hoped this will reduce the number of cyclists forced into the flow of traffic because a cycle lane was blocked.

Councils in England will be able to use CCTV to fine drivers who park illegally in cycle lanes under new laws coming into force on June 22.

Local authorities will be given new powers to crack down on misuse of cycle lanes, the Department for Transport has announced.

Drivers will face fines of up to £130 in London and £70 in the rest of the country.

The new laws relate to cycle lanes marked by unbroken white lines.

Cycling minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Across the country there has been a surge in the number of people dusting off their old bike from the back of the shed and cycling, or taking journeys on foot, to get from A to B.

“Giving local authorities more powers to stop cycle lanes from becoming blocked will make it safer for cyclists.

“These new measures also build on our recent £2 billion investment to create a green, healthier legacy and see more people travelling by bicycle or on foot.”

Charity Cycling UK welcomed the announcement but described it as “marginal compensation” for law changes made four years ago which mean parking in cycle lanes with solid white lines is no longer automatically prohibited.

It urged the Government to protect cyclists further by reversing the changes made in 2016.

Cycling UK is currently celebrating Bike Week, which encourages people to get on their bike to boost fitness and protect the environment.