Police release footage after black man shot during traffic stop in New Jersey

Sgt Wezel escorts Maurice Gordon to his police car. Credit: AP

Footage of an unarmed black man being shot by police after being pulled over for speeding has been released by New Jersey’s state attorney general. Maurice Gordon, 28, of Poughkeepsie, New York, died at the scene of the May 23 traffic stop near Atlantic City after being shot by state police sergeant Randall Wetzel. His death was just two days before George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota, which went on to spark protests about the treatment of black people around the world. Mr Gordon's mother Racquet Barrett, who lives in the UK, said she is desperate to find answers as to why her son was shot.

Timeline of events Mr Gordon was stopped for allegedly driving at 110mph, a press release by the attorney general’s office said. Dashcam video from the state trooper’s vehicle showed Mr Gordon being stopped. Video from the trooper's vehicle shows that during the stop, Wetzel asks Gordon to move his car because he pulled over in the fast lane rather than on the shoulder, but Gordon says it has died. Wetzel calls for a tow and asks Gordon: "Where do you want to go?" Wetzel told Mr Gordon he could drive him to a car dealership, to which Mr Gordon agreed and gets into the police car. After 20 minutes, Wetzel opened the door to give Mr Gordon a face mask at which point Gordon attempted to get into the driver’s seat of the police vehicle, according to the attorney general's release.

WARNING: This footage contains scenes and language some viewers may find distressing

Wetzel pepper sprayed Mr Gordon at the first attempt and tried to restrain him. After a second struggle, Mr Gordon tried again to open the police door and is removed by Sgt Wetzel, who fired six shots before he placed him in handcuffs, the press release stated. The report claims Mr Gordon attempted to take Wetzel's handgun and drive away with the police car.

Mr Gordon is seen getting out of the vehicle but Sgt Wetzel is heard telling him to remain in his car. Credit: AP

Gordon had been stopped at 3.13am earlier in the day after he ran out of petrol and stopped in the middle lane of the southbound Garden State Parkway, and then later at 4.54am because his vehicle had stopped on the left lane southbound Garden State Parkway. He got back into his vehicle and was pulled over at 6.13am by a state trooper and was given a ticket for allegedly driving at 101mph. Ten minutes later, he is pulled over again, this time by Wetzel, for allegedly driving at 110 mph, according to the attorney general's release. The day before his death, a friend of Mr Gordon called police and said he was acting “a little weird” and had "said something about a paranormal experience". The autopsy report into Mr Gordon’s death has not yet been completed.

Mr Gordon is seen sitting in the back of the police vehicle. Credit: AP