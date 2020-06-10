Sisters found dead in park after party were stabbed, police say

Two sisters found dead in a park after a birthday party were stabbed, police have revealed.

Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found in Fryent Country Park off Slough Lane in Wembley, north-west London, shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

They had met with friends in the park at around 7pm on Friday to celebrate Bibaa’s birthday and by midnight only the sisters remained.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday and revealed the pair both died from multiple stab wounds.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: “Both these women were stabbed multiple times and we are working tirelessly to find who is responsible.

“Their families have been devastated by their loss and they need and deserve answers.”

He appealed for anyone who was in the park on Friday evening through to Sunday lunchtime and saw the group or noticed anything suspicious to come forward, as well as regular park users who might have seen someone acting suspiciously in the days before.

The sisters and their friends were around a five-minute walk frrom the Valley Drive entrance to the park.