- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 245
The coronavirus death toll has risen by 245 in the UK.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,128 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus.
The figures apply to the whole of the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday.
The government figures do not include all deaths across the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, this figure is thought to have passed 52,000.
The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Wednesday, 170,379 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,003 positive results.
Overall, a total of 6,042,622 tests have been carried out and 290,143 cases have been confirmed positive.
The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.
This figure has not been given for several weeks.
Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has reported no further deaths of people with coronavirus for a fourth day in a row.
There were 13 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 4,818.
Wales
Public Health Wales said a further nine people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,419, while the total cases increased by 38 to 14,518.
Scotland
A total of 2,434 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 12 from 2,422 on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said.
The figures are lower than the 4,000 deaths given earlier by the National Records of Scotland as they do not include suspected and probable coronavirus infections.
Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said 15,665 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 12 from 15,653 previous day.
There are 987 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 24.
Of these patients, 18 were in intensive care, a decrease of three.
Why the UK death toll could be higher
The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK has passed 52,000, according to the latest available data.
The total includes new figures published on Wednesday by the National Records of Scotland.
They show that 4,000 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to June 7.
Figures published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics showed that 46,421 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to May 29 (and had been registered up to June 6).
The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, published last week, showed 757 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in Northern Ireland up to May 29 (and had been registered up to June 3).
Together, these figures mean that so far 51,178 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.
Between May 30 and June 9, a further 799 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in England, according to NHS England; while a further 70 people in hospital and care homes who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.
In Northern Ireland, a further nine people who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 30 and June 8, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.
These add up to a further 878 deaths that have occurred since May 30, and together with the total figure of 51,178 registered deaths, means the overall death toll for the UK is now just over 52,000, at 52,056.