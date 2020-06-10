UK coronavirus death toll rises by 245

The coronavirus death toll has risen by 245 in the UK.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 41,128 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus.

The figures apply to the whole of the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday.

The government figures do not include all deaths across the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, this figure is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Wednesday, 170,379 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,003 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,042,622 tests have been carried out and 290,143 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.

This figure has not been given for several weeks.