BBC newsreader George Alagiah reveals cancer has spread to his lungs

BBC newsreader George Alagiah has revealed his bowel cancer has spread to his lungs. The TV journalist, 64, was first diagnosed with the illness in 2014 and later said it had spread to his liver and lymph nodes. Speaking to The Times, Alagiah has now revealed doctors told him in April the cancer is now in his lungs.

He told the newspaper: “My doctors have never used the word ‘chronic’ or ‘cure’ about my cancer. “They’ve never used the word ‘terminal’ either. I’ve always said to my oncologist, ‘Tell me when I need to sort my affairs out’, and he’s not told me that, but what he did tell me is that the cancer is now in a third organ. It is in my lungs.” Alagiah, who tested positive for Covid-19 in March, said he had kept the latest development secret, only telling his editor.

