Company investment plans plumb new depths – report

Plans by companies to invest in their business and recruit new staff have “plumbed new depths” amid continuing damage to the economy caused by the Covid-19 crisis, new research suggests.

A survey by the Institute of Directors suggested that company directors’ confidence improved slightly in May, from a &\#8203;record low the month before.

But investment and hiring intentions for the next year have fallen to record lows, and most firms believe their revenue will be lower in the year ahead, while wages are also expected to fall, said the IoD.

The survey of 720 company directors shows that the Government needs to take action in the summer to kickstart investment and support employment as the furlough scheme draws to a close, said the report.