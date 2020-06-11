Matt Hancock: Abiding by Test and Trace rules 'a civic duty'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says people had a “civic duty” to work with the NHS Test and Trace system, describing it as the “radar” for tracking coronavirus.

At the Downing Street press conference he said the system would continue to improve and he was “confident it will be world class”.

Mr Hancock said: “Testing for the virus and tracing how it spreads is critical for containing it locally, so that we can ease the national lockdown.

“It’s by isolating the virus that we can control it and we can stop it spreading through our communities.

“In this plan to lift lockdown, Test and Trace is our radar, if you like, it helps us identify where the virus is and trace how it is spreading through the community.”

Mr Hancock did not rule out the prospect of making it mandatory to abide the the Test and Trace rules.

The first set of results for the new system, which has been described as critical in the fight against coronavirus, were released on Thursday, showing that only one third of people who test positive were contactable.