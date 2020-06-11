Covid-19 has shifted narrative around homeworking, say equality campaigners

Despite the stresses and strains, 80% of families have enjoyed spending extra time together as a result of lockdown, according to a survey. Gender equality campaigners now predict the pandemic could lead to more fathers calling for greater flexibility from their employer so they can spend more time at home. Research conducted by parenting website Mumsnet found 70% of parents are now re-evaluating what is important, while 76% of children said they had enjoyed the extra family time. A survey of 1,034 site users with at least one child between May 22 to May 31 on behalf of travel firm Luxury Family Hotels revealed 67% of families think lockdown has brought them closer together.

Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts said: “Lockdown has had huge impacts on just about every aspect of family life. “Among those parents who have been able to stay at home, the familiar worry that they just don’t spend enough quality time with their children has been wiped out in one dramatic stroke. “For some, lockdown has undoubtedly been a terrible experience, but this survey shows that for many, the time spent together has been transformative. “It will be interesting to see whether families make long-term changes to reprioritise their time when restrictions start to ease.” Women’s rights charity the Fawcett Society thinks a possible benefit of the shutdown is the end of “presenteeism” in workplaces that puts many working mothers at a disadvantage. “The narrative around homeworking was seen as a negative, and seen as negative for women in particular,” Fawcett Society chief executive Sam Smethers said. “If women worked from home, that was a bigger impact for them in terms of a negative impact because of the way they are labelled as being less committed and less engaged in their work. “But this has shifted that – so we are either all less committed or we are all just as committed as we were before and it has got nothing to do with working from home.”

