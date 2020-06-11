Fewer students say degree is ‘good value for money’ amid Covid-19 and strikes

Fewer university students think they are getting their money’s worth because of the Covid-19 pandemic and industrial action, a survey suggests. The proportion of undergraduate students reporting that their course is good or very good value for money has dropped to 39% from 41% last year, new research has found. Students, who pay up to £9,250 in tuition fees, say strikes and Covid-19 have had a negative impact on their experience due to a loss of contact hours. Third-year students had lectures and seminars cancelled in their freshers year and have been hit twice by strikes this academic year. The disruption has prompted demands for tuition fee refunds. The study, based on a poll of more than 10,000 undergraduates, found students who completed the survey after March 16 – around the time face-to-face teaching was reduced – were less positive in their perceptions of value for money than those surveyed earlier on.

As universities move towards a blended approach of online and face-to-face learning amid the pandemic, the majority of students (90%) reported that “basic” technology was used in their teaching. The 2020 Student Academic Experience Survey found the wellbeing “gap” between students and the rest of the younger population continues to widen. Fewer university undergraduates are happy and believe their life to be worthwhile – and concerns about the future may have played a part in this. Only 14% of students said they were very happy in their lives, compared to 18% in 2019 – and 15% of students said they felt their life was highly worthwhile, compared to 17% last year. Wellbeing levels among the undergraduate population remain “a major concern” and do not appear to be improving despite a focus on tackling this across the sector, the report says. Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi), which published the survey with Advance HE, said he believed the results on student wellbeing partly reflected “challenges of being young in the current environment” and uncertainty about the graduate job market.

