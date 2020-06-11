First winners in £10m fund for new cybersecurity tools announced

The Government has revealed the first winners of a £10 million fund which aims to develop new cybersecurity technologies to protect UK businesses from cyberattacks.

Nine grant winners have been named in the Government’s Digital Security by Design programme, which was launched last year to find solutions which will reduce errors and security flaws which can be targeted by hackers.

Research teams from the University of Southampton, University of Glasgow and University of Birmingham are among the winners announced by Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden.

According to the Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2020, almost half of businesses (46%) have reported experiencing a cyberattack or breach in the last 12 months.