GP 'horrified' after coronavirus patient coughs in his face while wearing no PPE

A GP was left “horrified” after a coronavirus patient coughed in his face after he had removed his PPE. Dr Mohammed Abbas Khaki, a GP working in a hospital in London, said the patient had become tired of waiting and approached him as he was about to go on his break. Speaking to ITV News, Dr Khaki said: “We did our assessment for her and found she was quite stable and fine.

“She’d been seen that day in the early hours. "What she wanted was further examinations done and we assessed that she could wait in this area while other patients were seen to. “When it was my break, my colleague came and took over from me and as I was leaving to go for my break, she walked past the room where I was at and she could see that I hadn’t got my mask on.

“She pulled her mask back that she was wearing, turned towards me and coughed, and then put her mask back on.” He added: “It was one of the most horrific things I’ve experienced. "I can see it now in my mind’s eye. "I just stood their shocked and couldn’t believe what happened.”

He said the female patient left the hospital and drove away in her car but a security guard managed to take down her details. She came back into the hospital later and denied any wrongdoing until a security guard pointed to the CCTV cameras above her. Dr Khaki said the woman admitted to coughing but tried to shift the blame, saying it was unfair she was having to wait, before driving away again. “I think she realise she’d been caught doing it but I was in shock,” Dr Khaki said. “We never take off our PPE but it was one of those moments which she knew I’d taken it off and I was vulnerable. "It was truly horrific.” The Metropolitan Police have been informed about the incident and are currently investigating, Dr Khaki said.

He is isolating at home but has not yet been tested for Covid-19 as he has not developed symptoms. Dr Khaki thanked the hospital for their support but said more needed to be done to protect frontline healthcare workers from similar attacks. He said: “We’ve seen a lot of this sort of hatred towards staff: intimidation, verbal abuse, sometimes physical abuse… "In my opinion, this is a watershed moment. "With less Covid patients, we have some time to focus and say what are we going to do about it. “What safeguards are we going to put in place, how are we going to deal with this?” The patient has been banned from the hospital unless she requires an emergency procedure, Dr Khaki said.

A spokesperson for the hospital where the incident took place said: “It is absolutely unacceptable that any member of NHS or health and care staff is the subject of violence or assault at any time. "The safety of our staff and patients is of the utmost priority to us, and we take any instance of abuse towards our staff very seriously. "We have made sure that evidence from the incident has been kept safe, to ensure that follow-up investigations can be carried out, and that we have offered this doctor all the support he needs." The Metropolitan Police told ITV News they were investigating the incident and that no arrests had been made.