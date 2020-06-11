The films and shows which have been pulled in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests

Several shows have been pulled from streaming services across the world over their content in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Credit: PA/BBC/Warner Bros.

Several shows and films have been pulled from streaming services across the world over their content in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests which have taken place across the world in recent weeks. The protests over racial inequality and opposition to police brutality were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while being detained by white former police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was a Minneapolis police officer at the time, but has since been fired and charged with second degree murder (murder without premeditation) and manslaughter. The protests have put renewed focus on depictions of blackface in the media, and on Wednesday, presenters Ant and Dec apologised for their past use of yellowface and blackface. "During past episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway, we impersonated people of colour in the undercover segment of the show," their statement said. The presenting duo added: "We realise that this was wrong and want to say that we are sincerely sorry to everyone that was offended. "We purposely stopped doing this several years ago and certainly would not make these sketches today." Episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway are not the only episodes to have been pulled from streaming services, other shows and films have been pulled too.

Little Britain and Come Fly With Me

Little Britain has been removed from BBC iPlayer, Netflix and BritBox because "times have changed" since the comedy first aired, the BBC has said. The series, starring David Walliams and Matt Lucas, has come under fire recently because of the use of blackface in some sketches. Following on from more than a month of anti-racism protests, the show was removed from streaming platforms on Friday, along with Come Fly With Me. The shows included scenes where comedians portrayed characters from different ethnic minority backgrounds with the use of makeup. Walliams sported black make-up and a large afro wig to play the overweight black woman Desiree DeVere. Lucas also used blackface to play Pastor Jesse King, who said he was "from the ghetto" and spoke in tongues to cure the sick. A BBC spokesperson said: "There’s a lot of historical programming available on BBC iPlayer which we regularly review. "Times have changed since Little Britain first aired, so it is not currently available on BBC iPlayer."

The Mighty Boosh

Netflix has also removed The Mighty Boosh from its streaming service, because of the use of blackface. The co-creator of The Mighty Boosh, Noel Fielding, portrayed Spirit of Jazz, who was the ghost of fictional musician Howlin’ Jimmy Jefferson. Mr Fielding also portrayed the character Old Gregg on the show, which appears to be inspired by musician Rick James, with the actor seemingly wearing blackface in his portrayal.

The League of Gentlemen

The League of Gentlemen has been pulled from Netflix ahead of its expiry date of June 19 for its blackface character Papa Lazarou. The controversial character has been heavily criticised for years as white actor Reece Shearsmith was painted in blackface in the BBC Two comedy series. Stars of The League of Gentleman have previously defended the controversial Papa Lazarou character, with Shearsmith telling the Independent in February: "It was not me doing a black man. "It was always this clown-like make-up and we just came up with what we thought was the scariest idea to have in a sort of Child Catcher-like way," he added. "And I don’t think we ever had any complaints then."

Chris Lilley's shows

Four of Australian comedian Chris Lilley’s most famous shows have been removed from Netflix after a widespread debate over streaming platforms hosting work featuring blackface. Summer Heights High, Angry Boys, We Can be Heroes, and Jonah from Tonga have been pulled from the platform. Jonah from Tonga is no longer available on BBC iPlayer, but the other three programmes are.

The Drunk And On Drugs Happy Funtime Hour

Canadian series The Drunk And On Drugs Happy Funtime Hour which features two characters in blackface has been pulled from Netflix.

Gone With The Wind

Gone With The Wind has also been temporarily removed by HBO Max from its streaming platform after it was criticised for romanticising slavery. The 1939 Civil War epic, starring Clark Gable as Rhett Butler and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara, is based on a novel written three years previously by Margaret Mitchell. It tells the story of a turbulent romance during the Civil War and Reconstruction period. Hattie McDaniel, won an Academy Award for her role as domestic servant Mammy, becoming the first African American to win an Oscar. HBO Max said the 1939 film was "a product of its time" and depicted "ethnic and racial prejudices" that "were wrong then and are wrong today". It said the film would return to the platform at an unspecified date with a "discussion of its historical context".

Cops

One of the first shows to expose an American audience to law enforcement in the field, the long-running show Cops, has been cancelled by the Paramount Network after 32 seasons, following claims it glorified police aggression. The network removed the show from its schedule amid protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Now, the network has announced it's dropping the reality show in its entirety, which shows police chasing down and apprehending suspects, kicking in front doors and arresting people, often pursuing suspects in high-speed chases. Cops, which debuted in 1989, had one of the longest runs in American television history and sparked a number of similar programs. The show faced criticism over the years from those who said the program glorified police aggression and profited from suspects' misfortune. In 2013, the civil rights group Color of Change began a campaign urging Fox to not renew the show and called on advertisers to withdraw support. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the group welcomed the decision to cancel the show.