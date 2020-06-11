Make homes more energy efficient to boost economy after pandemic – report

Making homes more energy efficient to boost jobs, improve lives and cut carbon should be a key part of the economic recovery from coronavirus, it has been urged.

The Government should invest £2.8 billion in a two-year stimulus package which would support 42,500 jobs across the country and help a million households save an average of £270 on their energy bills, a report said.

The study from the Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Group, made up of businesses, charities and industry groups, comes amid growing calls for a “green” recovery to help the economy and tackle the climate crisis.

The UK has targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero overall by 2050.

That will require tackling the 20% of emissions that come from homes, including by reducing the amount of energy wasted through leaky roofs, walls and windows.

The report calls for a focus on measures to improve homes and cut bills and emissions from buildings, including installing loft and solid wall insulation, double-glazed windows and energy-saving heating controls and lighting, as well as clean heating technology such as heat pumps.

Many energy efficiency projects are “shovel ready”, with local authority, housing association and community energy organisation schemes in place that could be quickly funded, the report argues.