More than a third of young adults ‘expect to lose job or see pay or hours cut’

More than a third (35%) of young adults think they will lose their job or see their pay or hours cut due the economic impact of coronavirus, a survey has found.

Some 17% of 18 to 24-year-olds believe they will be made redundant in the coming months.

A further 18% in this age group anticipate they will have to take a pay cut or reduced hours, according to comparethemarket.com’s latest household financial confidence tracker.

While anxiety around employment and pay appears to be considerably higher among those starting out on the job ladder than other age groups, there is still significant concern among the general population, the research carried out between June 5 and 7 found.

More than one in 10 (12%) people expect to be made redundant and 14% believe they will have to take a pay cut or reduced hours.