O2’s 5G service reaches 60 towns and cities in the UK

Mobile network operator O2 has managed to launch its 5G service in 60 towns and cities across the UK.

The company said it beat its original target of switching on the next generation of mobile data in 50 locations by the summer.

Aberdeen, Brighton and Oxford were among the most recent additions to the roster, since O2 introduced the technology to customers in October 2019.

The milestone comes at a tense time for network providers, after a number of 5G mast attacks in response to conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to the new technology, which scientists and Government have dismissed as false.