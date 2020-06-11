‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ cannon stolen during burglary

The stolen canon, left, and Johnny Depp, right. Credit: PA

A pair of cannon believed to have been used in the Hollywood blockbuster Pirates Of The Caribbean have been stolen. Devon and Cornwall Police said the one-and-a-half-tonne cast-iron cannon were taken from a farm in Dalwood, near Axminster, between May 28 and June 1.

The owner of the cannon told police they had been commissioned for use in the hit film franchise starring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow. Officers investigating the burglary are seeking the public’s help to reunite the replica cannon – worth around £5,000 – with their owner. They would like to identify a large, black recovery vehicle with a sheeted load that was seen entering the village at around noon on June 1 and have CCTV images of the truck.

Police want to trace this vehicle in connection with the burglary Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police/PA