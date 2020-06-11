Police recover gun used in journalist Lyra McKee murder

Police in Northern Ireland have confirmed they have recovered the gun used to murder the journalist Lyra McKee.

The weapon was found along with ammunition and a fully primed bomb during searches in Londonderry last week.

The 29-year-old was shot while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in April 2019.

Authorities believe the Hammerli X-Esse - a .22 German-made pistol - had been used in attacks prior to the murder.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy described the recovery of the weapon as "a significant milestone".

He said senior members of the dissident republican group the New IRA were involved, adding: “For the IRA the net is tightening.”