Police watchdog to assess Tasering of Wretch 32’s father

The Tasering of rapper Wretch 32’s father will be assessed by the police watchdog. Footage posted online showed 62-year-old Millard Scott tumbling downstairs at his north London home after an officer is heard to warn: “Police officer with a Taser. Stay where you are.” Musician Wretch 32, whose real name is Jermaine Scott, shared the video on Twitter.

The Tasering of rapper Wretch 32’s father will be assessed by the police watchdog Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Scotland Yard said it had reviewed the incident and found no misconduct, however the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) instructed the force to refer it to them and it will now assess what happened and decide whether an investigation is required. An IOPC spokesman said: “We have used our powers to call this matter in and we will now carry out an assessment to determine whether an investigation is required.” Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and human rights group Amnesty were among those urging the IOPC to launch an inquiry into what happened.

