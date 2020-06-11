Premier League matchday protocols revealed

Marcus Rashford walks to get on a plane. Credit: PA

Premier League teams playing away from their own stadium are being urged to fly to matches once the season restarts rather than drive and stay in a hotel the night before. The latest medical advice is that travelling by plane is the best way to minimise the risk of infection from Covid-19. Clubs agreed a host of protocols, designed to make the matchday experience as safe as possible for players, club staff and match officials. Whichever mode of transport they all use, they will be expected to observe social distancing en route; some clubs have already had their coaches reconfigured to accommodate this and will be using more than one vehicle.

Some team buses have been reconfigured. Credit: PA

Once at the ground those directly involved in the match will follow a sterile route to the dressing rooms which will be larger than before so players can stay well apart. Pre-match warm-ups will take place as usual, although close contact will be minimised at all times. The walk out just before the game will be staggered or, where possible, the teams will emerge from different tunnels, so standing side-by-side ahead of the match is avoided. There will be no handshake before kick-off and players will not wait in one line but in a socially distanced formation while the Premier League anthem is played. Players will be asked to use a hand sanitiser every time they enter or leave the pitch, they will use their own water bottle at all times and have been asked not to spit or clear their nose during the game, although there will be no sanctions if that does happen.

Substitutes will need to sit apart. Credit: PA