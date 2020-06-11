- ITV Report
Premier League players to show support for Black Lives Matter
Premier League players will have Black Lives Matter printed on the back of their shirts when the competition returns next week.
Club captains have led a campaign to show support for the movement, culminating in the plan to replace players names.
Furthermore, the Premier League has no objection to teams taking a knee before matches, as many have done prior to recent friendlies and have been carried out in Germany.
Teams also will hold a minute's silence before each match to honour those who have died with coronavirus.
Heart-shaped badges will be embroidered onto shirts in order to pay tribute to NHS workers.
It has also been reported that referees will be allowed to use their discretion if a playing removes his shirt when celebrating a goal to reveal a message in support of Black Lives Matter.