Premier League players to show support for Black Lives Matter

Serge Gnabry sports a Black Lives Matter armband during a game for Bayern Munich. Credit: PA

Premier League players will have Black Lives Matter printed on the back of their shirts when the competition returns next week.

Club captains have led a campaign to show support for the movement, culminating in the plan to replace players names.

Furthermore, the Premier League has no objection to teams taking a knee before matches, as many have done prior to recent friendlies and have been carried out in Germany.

Teams also will hold a minute's silence before each match to honour those who have died with coronavirus.

Heart-shaped badges will be embroidered onto shirts in order to pay tribute to NHS workers.

It has also been reported that referees will be allowed to use their discretion if a playing removes his shirt when celebrating a goal to reveal a message in support of Black Lives Matter.