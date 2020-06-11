Queen in royal first as she joins video conference call

The Queen and Princess Royal as they take part in a video call with carers supported by the Carers Trust. Credit: PA

The Queen has taken part in her first ever official video conference call as part of her public royal duties. She praised carers for their "extraordinary" work as she joined her daughter the Princess Royal to speak to four carers and Gareth Howells, the chief executive of the Carers Trust, after logging in online from the Oak Room at Windsor Castle. It was a first for the 94-year-old’s long reign and the monarch was last to join the call and first to leave - a formal etiquette of royal engagements that Buckingham Palace decided to preserve.

She spoke with Nadia Taylor, who looks after her mother who is blind and has osteoarthritis, her father who is undergoing chemotherapy for a blood disorder, her husband who has a kidney deficiency and her 16-year-old daughter who has temporomandibular disorder of her jaw joint. The Queen heard about the isolation and difficulties carers are facing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Taylor, 44, from London, who has been caring for more than two decades, said: “The call was about 45 minutes and the Queen was on for about 20 minutes of that. She asked us all questions. "We talked about how we are all coping in the current climate with Covid-19. "I explained to her how much more isolated carers are at the moment. "Many don’t have laptops or tablets and feel very cut off. A lot of the appointments – doctors, hospitals etc – we need need have been cancelled."

The Queen during the video call Credit: Buckingham Palace/PA

Mrs Taylor added: "The Queen asked questions about how we all coped and called us extraordinary, which was very lovely.” Describing the call, Mrs Taylor said before the Queen appeared there was a picture of the outside of Windsor Castle on the screen. "She is quite formal in the way she speaks but I have to say I was personally struck about how warm she was," she added. Mr Howells described how the etiquette for the royal video conference was decided. "The Princess came on the call first and Her Majesty about 10 minutes later," he said. "The palace wanted to follow formal etiquette in that Her Majesty would be the last to come into a room and the first to leave."

The Princess Royal also joined the call. Credit: Buckingham Palace/PA

The Queen had help from her private secretary, her top aide Sir Edward Young who has been staying at Windsor with the monarch as part of a reduced household dubbed HMS Bubble, to set up the arrangements. Mr Howells revealed: “Prior to the princess joining, Her Majesty’s private secretary called to set up their end and tuned the audio and camera off. “He then came back on a little while later and turned the video on and said to the Princess Royal ‘Your Royal Highness, Her Majesty the Queen is ready to join the call’. And then she because visible. ” In a video released on the monarchy’s Twitter account, the Queen could be heard saying: “Interesting listening to all your tales and stories. "I’m very impressed by what you have achieved already. I’m very glad to have been able to join you today."