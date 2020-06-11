Suffolk Police apologise for ‘racist’ comments from officers

Suffolk Police have issued a public apology after two officers stopped a middle-aged black couple and demanded they show their IDs because they were “driving a motor vehicle on a road”.

Footage of the incident, in which one officer apparently accuses the couple of “jumping on the bandwagon” of the Black Lives Matter protests, sparked outrage on social media.

Ingrid Antoine-Oniyoke, 47, and her husband Falil Oniyoke, 50, were stopped in Ipswich on Tuesday after “glancing” at a police car parked near Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke’s mother’s house.

In the video, a male officer says: “At the end of the day, whether it looks funny or not, you were driving a motor vehicle on a road, so therefore I am requiring you to require proof of drivers (licence).”

Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke tells him: “You are kidding us right now. You can see why people get upset.”

“All that I need is proof that you are the driver of that vehicle, and you live here and we are gone,” the officer replies.

The couple, from Watford, had been staying at Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke’s mother’s house while their own house was renovated.

Mrs Antoine-Oniyoke’s mother is currently in the Caribbean island of Grenada.