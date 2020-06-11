- ITV Report
-
UK Coronavirus death toll increases by 151
The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by 151, taking the overall figure up to 41,279.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) figures include those who died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus.
Statistics apply for the whole of the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday.
The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.
The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 197,007 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,266 positive results.
Overall, a total of 6,240,801 tests have been carried out and 291,409 cases have been confirmed positive.
The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.
Wales
Public Health Wales said a further six people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,425, while the total cases increased by 63 to 14,581.
Scotland
A total of 2,439 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by five from 2,434 on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon said.
The First Minister told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing 15,682 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 17 from 15,665 the previous day.
There are 909 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a fall of 78 in 24 hours.
Of these patients, 21 were in intensive care, up three.
Northern Ireland
One further person with coronavirus has died in Northern Ireland, taking the death toll reported by the Department of Health to 538.
There have been four new confirmed cases of the virus, bring the total since the outbreak began to 4,822.
