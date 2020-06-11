UK Coronavirus death toll increases by 151

The coronavirus death toll in the UK has risen by 151, taking the overall figure up to 41,279.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) figures include those who died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus.

Statistics apply for the whole of the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 197,007 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,266 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,240,801 tests have been carried out and 291,409 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.