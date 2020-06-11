What the papers say – June 11

The front pages are led by the imminent relaxing of more social distancing restrictions. The Times and Daily Express lead with the “limited relaxation” of social distancing rules set to come into effect from Saturday.

Meanwhile the i and Metro say the easing will allow people living on their own to form a “support bubble” with another household.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning on loosening the two-metre social distancing guidelines to allow schools to reopen in time for the start of the new academic year.

“Thousands of lives” could have been saved if lockdown was enforced a week earlier, according to an expert cited in The Guardian and the Financial Times.

The Independent reports patients will face diagnosis delays as NHS hospitals “are not equipped to deal with the surge in screenings and tests” that will come as full health services restart.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads with claims from the Madeleine McCann suspect’s ex-girlfriend that he was violent.

The Sun says Harry Potter author JK Rowling has revealed she has previously been sexually assaulted and is a survivor of domestic abuse.

And the Daily Star leads with an apology from Ant and Dec over the use of blackface in old TV sketches.