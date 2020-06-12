All shops in NI able to open their doors

All shops in Northern Ireland will be able to open later today. They were given the all-clear by Stormont ministers on Thursday following reduced numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths. Scientific experts estimated the level of transmission of the virus was manageable.

Outlets like independently-run book shops have spent days getting ready and installing protective screens. Those based in shopping centres also received the green light as ministers accelerated the pace at which society emerges from lockdown. From Monday, a much broader range of retailers in England will also open their doors. They are adapting their stores to abide by social distancing restrictions. Larger firms like home furniture giant Ikea and DIY store B&Q were already accepting customers, with social-distancing measures in place. Fast food chains like McDonald’s have reopened.

