Dangerous to label ‘decent Americans as racist’, Donald Trump warns

US President Donald Trump has warned against labeling “tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots” as anti-racism demonstrations continue following George Floyd’s death in police custody. Mr Trump, speaking at a roundtable discussion in Dallas, Texas, said Americans “are good and virtuous people”. He said: “We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but we will make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots.”

Mr Trump repeatedly threw his support behind police, saying those who used excessive force were “bad apples”. Rather than addressing police violence against black people, Mr Trump expressed sympathy for officers who are targeted while on duty. He did, however, outline a measure which may offer some hope to those campaigning against police brutality, saying he would pursue establishing a national use-of-force standard. The roundtable came hours after the country’s top military officer said he was wrong to accompany Mr Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square in Washington that ended in a photo opportunity at a church.

