UK coronavirus death toll rises by 202 bringing total number of fatalities to 41,481

A further 202 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

The latest deaths brings the total number of people to die in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus to 41,279.

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to have passed 52,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Friday, 193,253 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 1,541 positive results.

Overall, a total of 6,434,713 tests have been carried out and 292,950 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.