UK economy shrinks by more than 20% in April as coronavirus lockdown hits

Offices, shops and factories all closed leading to a sharp dip in the UK market. Credit: PA

The UK economy shrunk by more than a fifth in the first full month of lockdown, figures have down. Offices, shops and factories all closed leading to a sharp dip in the UK market. The Office for Natioanal Statistics said the economic activity dropped by 20.4 per cent in April - the largest drop in a single month since records began in 1997.

The fall massively outstrips the then-record 5.8 per cent drop in March gross domestic product (GDP) that the ONS reported last month. It means that GDP fell by 10.4% in the three months to April and sets the UK on course for one of its worst quarters in history. May’s GDP figures are also likely to be hard hit, before things start to ease again in June as the economy slowly reopens.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Large parts of the British economy were placed on ice on March 23 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people they must stay inside and only leave the house when absolutely necessary. The measures were announced to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.