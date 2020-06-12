Human rights watchdog launches fresh review of the Windrush scandal

The official human rights watchdog is launching legal action to review the Home Office’s “hostile environment” policy which led to the Windrush scandal. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it was using its statutory powers to carry out an assessment of whether the Home Office complied with its public sector equality duty in drawing up the policy. The hostile environment strategy was devised under Theresa May when she was home secretary in the coalition government to deter illegal immigration and continued under her successor, Amber Rudd.

The hostile environment policy was drawn up under Theresa May Credit: Andy Buchanan/PA

It resulted in thousands of Commonwealth immigrants from the so-called Windrush generation – who came to Britain in the decades following the Second World War – being wrongly denied rights, losing their jobs, and in some cases being deported to places they barely knew. Ms Rudd was forced to resign in April 2018 after the scandal came to light after admitting that she had misled MPs. The EHRC action follows a damning “lessons learned” review by Wendy Williams, an inspector of constabulary, published in March, which found the Home Office had shown “ignorance and thoughtlessness” in dealing with race issues.

