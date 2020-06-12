- ITV Report
'I still get followed round shops': Nathalie Emmanuel says racism doesn't stop with fame
Hollywood actor Nathalie Emmanuel has told the Calling Peston podcast how she still suffers racist abuse, despite now being a Hollywood actor with millions of fans.
The Game of Thrones star said "racism doesn't stop, it doesn't change" with fame and said she still suffers the same kind of abuse she became used to as a child.
Nathalie, who has recently attended Black Lives Matter protests in London, said her first experience of racism came at age six, when she said she should could not understand why people had decided she was different.
"I suffered countless examples of racism, you know, like the usual slurs in the park, you know, when you're playing with your friends and someone's, you know, decides that that's what you are," she said.
She says she became accustomed to being called things like "the N word", or "dirty because your skin is brown".
"All of these like offensive things that you have to live through," she said.
- Nathalie on racism:
But even now, Nathalie finds herself being "followed round shops to make sure I'm not stealing".
She said recently "somebody grabbed hold of their bag" while they sat next to her "because they thought I might steal it".
The former Hollyoaks-actor-turned-Hollywood-star said she uses her fame to amplify voices speaking out against racism.
"Often the response from people who disagree with me is to be racist, is to be misogynistic, is to be just genuinely hateful," she said, adding how people now feel they have "permission" to abuse her.
When Nathalie first began acting, she found herself having to turn down "stereotypical" roles because of the "negative depiction of black or Brown people".
She says the film industry is changing, but said in a space dominated by white actors, the "mere presence" of an ethnic minority is "political".
Nathalie pointed out how she is a woman of colour with "very light" skin, which means she "will not have suffered as severely and as harshly as, um, my peers and those who are darker skinned than me".
But she said growing up in Southend, a predominantly white area, she "suffered countless examples of racism".
Despite being subjected to racist abuse, Nathalie says she will "always be engaged in this conversation".
"It's an ongoing conversation, but one that, I'm here for and one that I'm continuing to have," she said.
