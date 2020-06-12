'I still get followed round shops': Nathalie Emmanuel says racism doesn't stop with fame

Hollywood actor Nathalie Emmanuel has told the Calling Peston podcast how she still suffers racist abuse, despite now being a Hollywood actor with millions of fans.

The Game of Thrones star said "racism doesn't stop, it doesn't change" with fame and said she still suffers the same kind of abuse she became used to as a child.

Nathalie, who has recently attended Black Lives Matter protests in London, said her first experience of racism came at age six, when she said she should could not understand why people had decided she was different.

"I suffered countless examples of racism, you know, like the usual slurs in the park, you know, when you're playing with your friends and someone's, you know, decides that that's what you are," she said.

She says she became accustomed to being called things like "the N word", or "dirty because your skin is brown".

"All of these like offensive things that you have to live through," she said.