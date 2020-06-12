Our royal team on Meghan and Andrew in the spotlight amid royal birthday celebrations

Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast.

This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

We are joined by The Diana Award CEO Tessy Ojo to discuss how race relations in the UK might have impacted Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family.

Tessy also explains how lockdown has changed how William and Harry help young people and what's next for the charity set up in their mother's name.

In this bumper birthday episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the rare photo of Prince Philip released for his 99th birthday and what the family have planned to celebrate the Queen's official birthday - an annual event usually marked with the Trooping the Colour parade.

The Cambridges have also been busy this week as Prince William revealed he has been secretly volunteering with crisis helpline Shout and Kate shared some of her favourite entries to her lockdown photography project 'Hold Still'.

Plus we look at the allegations against Prince Andrew's "zero co-operation" to investigate convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

You can subscribe to The Royal Rota podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you like to listen.

You can also watch The Royal Rota on our YouTube channel - subscribe to ITV News' YouTube channel to be notified about new episodes.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page. Our royal team are on Instagram, too.