Protective shield erected around Cenotaph and Winston Churchill statue ahead of protests in London

Workers erected scaffolding around the Winston Churchill statue (left) and the Cenotaph (right) ahead of protests in central London. Credit: PA

Protective fences have been placed around the Cenotaph and Winston Churchill's statue in central London as the capital prepares for another weekend of protests. Both memorials were targeted when they were spray painted during the Black Lives Matter protests last weekend. Officials anticipate the memorials could be a hot spot of clashes between anti-racism protesters and counter-demonstrators who have vowed to protect the sites.

It comes as the Democratic Football Lads Alliance called on supporters to travel to London to protect monuments after a number were vandalised in recent protests. Far-right figure Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has expressed his support.

Winston Churchill's statue has been protected ahead of protests. Credit: PA

A Black Lives Matter protest due to take place in Hyde Park at 1pm on Saturday has reportedly been called off after organisers warned that "many hate groups" were targeting those planning to attend. London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "extremely concerned" about further protests in London, particularly by extreme far-right groups which “advocate hatred and division”, could lead to violence and disorder. Mr Khan said: “It is clear that the majority of the protesters have been peaceful. This moment must be a catalyst for systemic, lasting change to tackle the racism and inequalities that black people still face today, in this country and elsewhere.

Graffiti was sprayed on Churchill's statue during protests last weekend. Credit: PA

“However, I’m extremely concerned that further protests in central London not only risk spreading Covid-19, but could lead to disorder, vandalism and violence. He added: “Staying home and ignoring them is the best response this weekend.” Mr Khan said he is working with the Metropolitan Police and partners to ensure statues and monuments at risk, including the Cenotaph, Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela, are covered and protected.

Protesters threw a statue of slave trade Edward Colston in Bristol harbour. Credit: PA

Scaffolding and a wooden covering was placed around the statue of Winston Churchill on Thursday evening, with the memorial in Parliament Square fenced off. Black Lives Matter protests have sparked debate in the UK about the position of historical figures associated with slavery and racism. In Bristol, protesters tore down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston while dozens of other petitions and movements have demanded the removal of other statues linked to slavery across the country. Oxford University's statue of Cecil Rhodes has once again become a focal point of anger among protesters for his links to the slave trade. In east London, the statue of slave owner Robert Milligan was taken down. And in Plymouth, a public square named after a 16th century slave trade is to be renamed, the city council said.

In Poole, supporters of a controversial statue of scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell camped out overnight to ensure protesters could not target it. Credit: PA