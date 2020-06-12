Three men and boy, 13, to face court charged with attacking police in Hackney

A 13-year-old boy and three men have been charged after an alleged attack on two police officers in east London.

A video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media, showing an officer pinned down on the ground and being kicked, while his female colleague is pushed when she tries to intervene.

Both officers suffered minor injuries in the incident, in Frampton Park Road, Hackney, on Tuesday.

Scotland Yard said Jordan Thomas, 20, Marvin Henderson, 34, and a 13-year-old boy, who are all from Hackney, have been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Paul Kabemba, 33, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and a separate count of assault.

All four are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday.