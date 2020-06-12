Two metre rule 'under review' says Boris Johnson as he looks ahead to next easing

The two metre social distancing rule is "under review" the prime minister has said, as he looked ahead to the next easing of lockdown restrictions.

The government wants to reopen the hospitality industry as soon as July 4, however many firms have said the two metre rule would need to be reduced to one metre before they are able to reopen.

Many firms say it would not be possible to enforce two metre social distancing rules inside their small venues, meaning their business would be unviable if they open.

The World Health Organisation says one metre is a safe distance, but the UK government insists it is important to "move with caution" and says it will only reduce lockdown further if the "five tests" are being met.

The prime minister said the "two metres is right" currently but "we're working with the scientists to work out a moment when the numbers [of infection] are down so far that we can really say that the two metre rule is no longer necessary".