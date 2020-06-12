Uber makes face coverings mandatory from Monday

Uber drivers and passengers must wear face coverings across the UK from Monday, the minicab app firm has announced.

Drivers in London will be required to submit a photograph of themselves to verify they are following the new rule before they can begin working.

Passengers and drivers will be allowed to cancel a trip without financial penalty if the other party is not wearing a face covering.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said: “For months we’ve been urging people to stay home, for their safety and the safety of drivers who make essential trips.