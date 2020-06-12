What has ITV News done during the coronavirus crisis? Watch our short video to find out

ITV News has released a special film to show how it covered the coronavirus crisis and how viewers have reacted to the service provided.

Presented by Julie Etchingham, and produced by the award winning Tonight programme production team, it captures work done by the national and regional teams across the country.

During lockdown ITV News attracted big audiences.

In the period from March 23 to the last day of May, ITV News and Current Affairs programmes reached 44 million people, that's 72% of the UK population.

Director of News and Current Affairs, Michael Jermey, said: "The film captures something of the professionalism, dedication and commitment that ITV News teams have shown in providing essential public service broadcasting at a time of national crisis."